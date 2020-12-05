1/1
Richard L. "Dick" Rollo
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. "Dick" Rollo

Little Chute - Dick L. Rollo, age 85, passed away at his home on December 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 13, 1935, son of the late Louie and Minnie (LeNoble) Rollo. On September 26, 1959, Dick married his loving wife Anna Mae Rabas at St. Joseph Church in Pilsen. She preceded him in death on January 8, 2012.

Dick was employed with Thilmany in Kaukauna for over 45 years before retiring. He also owned and operated Rollo Electric for many years. Dick dedicated his spare time to maintaining St. John Cemetery, as well as volunteered for Meals on Wheels, funeral luncheons, and Eucharistic ministry. He was a proud Army Veteran and a dedicated member of the American Legion Post #258 and the Little Chute Quarterback Club. Dick enjoyed his trips to the Casino, morning coffee with his siblings, and always keeping his candy dish full for everyone to enjoy. Spending time with his family and friends was his biggest joy. He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all who have been touched by his generosity and caring heart.

Dick is survived by his children: Jeff (Jenny) Rollo, Harrison, Tim (Mary) Rollo, Kaukauna, Lynn (Tom) Krueger, Freedom, Lori (Ron) Russum, Little Chute, Karen (Tully) Pick, Appleton, and Todd Rollo, Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Megan (Jordan) Rollo, Jaimy (Ryan) Green, Dylan (Jenny) Rollo, Nick Rollo, Curtis Rollo, Tom Rollo, Kayla (fiance, Bobby Kust) Krueger, Cole Krueger, Ty Krueger, Austin Russum, William (Amanda) Russum, Aidan Pick and Addie Pick; great grandchildren: Carter, Raegan, Kellen, Braelyn, Easton, Maverick, Conley and Theodore; grand dogs: Benny, Harley, Teddy, Spanky and Gracie; sisters: Mary (Lee) Hietpas, Margaret "Muggs" (Carl) Vosters and Sr. Marguerite Rollo; sisters and brothers-in-law: Rose Rollo, Alvin Rabas, Norbert (Darlene) Rabas and Joyce Cherney. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Mae; parents, Louie and Minnie Rollo; brothers: Lee Rollo and Gary (Nancy) Rollo; father and mother-in-law: Joseph and Lena Rabas; and sisters and brother-in-law: Laverne (Don) Barrett and Virgil Rabas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will be performed after the Mass by the American Legion Post #258. For those wishing to watch the service online, it will be streamed on the St. John Website: www.stjn.org. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

A special thank you to the staff at AseraCare, Pat and Cal Welch, and to all our family and friends for their love, prayers, compassion and support.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved