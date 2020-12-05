Richard L. "Dick" Rollo
Little Chute - Dick L. Rollo, age 85, passed away at his home on December 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 13, 1935, son of the late Louie and Minnie (LeNoble) Rollo. On September 26, 1959, Dick married his loving wife Anna Mae Rabas at St. Joseph Church in Pilsen. She preceded him in death on January 8, 2012.
Dick was employed with Thilmany in Kaukauna for over 45 years before retiring. He also owned and operated Rollo Electric for many years. Dick dedicated his spare time to maintaining St. John Cemetery, as well as volunteered for Meals on Wheels, funeral luncheons, and Eucharistic ministry. He was a proud Army Veteran and a dedicated member of the American Legion Post #258 and the Little Chute Quarterback Club. Dick enjoyed his trips to the Casino, morning coffee with his siblings, and always keeping his candy dish full for everyone to enjoy. Spending time with his family and friends was his biggest joy. He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all who have been touched by his generosity and caring heart.
Dick is survived by his children: Jeff (Jenny) Rollo, Harrison, Tim (Mary) Rollo, Kaukauna, Lynn (Tom) Krueger, Freedom, Lori (Ron) Russum, Little Chute, Karen (Tully) Pick, Appleton, and Todd Rollo, Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Megan (Jordan) Rollo, Jaimy (Ryan) Green, Dylan (Jenny) Rollo, Nick Rollo, Curtis Rollo, Tom Rollo, Kayla (fiance, Bobby Kust) Krueger, Cole Krueger, Ty Krueger, Austin Russum, William (Amanda) Russum, Aidan Pick and Addie Pick; great grandchildren: Carter, Raegan, Kellen, Braelyn, Easton, Maverick, Conley and Theodore; grand dogs: Benny, Harley, Teddy, Spanky and Gracie; sisters: Mary (Lee) Hietpas, Margaret "Muggs" (Carl) Vosters and Sr. Marguerite Rollo; sisters and brothers-in-law: Rose Rollo, Alvin Rabas, Norbert (Darlene) Rabas and Joyce Cherney. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Mae; parents, Louie and Minnie Rollo; brothers: Lee Rollo and Gary (Nancy) Rollo; father and mother-in-law: Joseph and Lena Rabas; and sisters and brother-in-law: Laverne (Don) Barrett and Virgil Rabas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will be performed after the Mass by the American Legion Post #258. For those wishing to watch the service online, it will be streamed on the St. John Website: www.stjn.org
A special thank you to the staff at AseraCare, Pat and Cal Welch, and to all our family and friends for their love, prayers, compassion and support.