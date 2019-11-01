|
|
Richard L. Schotz
Neenah - Richard L. Schotz, age 69, of Neenah, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home. Richard was born on January 3, 1950 to the late Charles and Gertrude Schotz of Merrill. He was a Neenah Paper employee for 43 years. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol, a son, Mark Schotz, 2 grandchildren, Aleister (Grace) and Riordan Schotz; 3 brothers, Herbert (Louise), Phillip (Mary) and John (Kathy) Schotz; 2 sisters, Margaret (Jim) McClellan and Jean Schotz. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Private family services will be held.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for the outstanding care and support Richard received in his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019