Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Schotz


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Schotz Obituary
Richard L. Schotz

Neenah - Richard L. Schotz, age 69, of Neenah, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home. Richard was born on January 3, 1950 to the late Charles and Gertrude Schotz of Merrill. He was a Neenah Paper employee for 43 years. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol, a son, Mark Schotz, 2 grandchildren, Aleister (Grace) and Riordan Schotz; 3 brothers, Herbert (Louise), Phillip (Mary) and John (Kathy) Schotz; 2 sisters, Margaret (Jim) McClellan and Jean Schotz. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Private family services will be held.

The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for the outstanding care and support Richard received in his final days.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Download Now
postcrescent