Richard LaPeanHortonville - Richard "Rick" LaPean, age 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Rick was born in Neenah on December 7, 1955, son of the late Clifford LaPean and Betty (Miller) LaPean Hudson of Menasha.Rick was an avid car enthusiast and talented auto body man. He enjoyed playing bass guitar as a member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church's Praise Team.Rick is survived by his wife, Carole "Georgie" Bennett of Hortonville; his mother: Betty Hudson of Menasha; and a sister: Cindy (Pete) Allcox of Sarasota, Florida. He was preceded in death by his sister, Christina "Tina" Plamann, his father, and by a special grandma, Ruby LaPean.Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family.The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to everyone at Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Appleton for their wonderful care of Rick.