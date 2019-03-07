Services
Richard M. Oliver

Neenah - Richard Marvin Oliver, age 77, died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born on August 26, 1941, son of the late Marvin Oliver and Wilda (Schommer) Simon. Richard was a Menasha graduate and was a veteran with the United States Navy. He was formally employed with the City of Menasha, and was a Bridge tender. Richard was united in marriage to Carol J. LaBeau on April 27, 1968 in Menasha. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing cards, especially poker with the Miller's: Don, Jill, Mary, Eric, and sometimes Randy.

Richard is survived by his wife Carol; daughter, Danielle Oliver; a son, John (Kacie) Oliver; five grandchildren: Andrew, Steven, Elizabeth, Vila-Jean, and Vohn; two great-grandchildren: Adrian, and Skyler; a sister Sandra (Larry) Arend; mother-in-law: Clarice LaBeau; brother-in-law: Raymond LaBeau; two sisters-in-law: Barbara (Mike) Annis, and Renie (Smig) John; and survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Raymond LaBeau; a sister-in-law: Mary LaBeau; step-father: Edwin Simon; and a sister: Carole Simon.

According to Richard's wishes, no services will be held. A memorial fund is being established in Richard's name.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 7, 2019
