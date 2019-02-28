Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Larsen - Richard Raymond Metzig, age 89, formerly of Larsen and Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Island Shores Assisted Living in Neenah, where he and Janet recently moved to. He was born May 6, 1929, in Neenah, to the late Carl and Erna (Metzig) Metzig. Richard attended Trinity Lutheran School in Neenah, was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1943, where he has been a lifelong member. He was a 1947 graduate of Neenah High School. Dick dairy farmed with his father in his early childhood in the town of Clayton. On October 17, 1959, he married Janet Danke at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah. Richard and Janet made their home and farmed in the town of Clayton until 1989, at which time they retired and moved to Winchester.

Richard was a member of the Larsen/Winchester Lions Club and the Winchester Historical Society. He enjoyed bowling, playing sheepshead, traveling, and building wheelchair ramps and installing them with the help of the Lions members.

Richard is survived by his wife, Janet Metzig, of Neenah; a brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Ruth Metzig, of Neenah; nieces and nephews, of California and Idaho; and sister-in-law, Marlene, and her family.

Along with his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Babcock.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak St., Neenah. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Doug Engelbrecht officiating. Lunch at the church will follow. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or School.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 28, 2019
