Services
WIETING FUNERAL HOME-BRILLION
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
(920) 756-2102
For more information about
Richard Micke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Brillion, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Brillion, WI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Brillion, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Brillion, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Micke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Micke


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Dick" Micke Obituary
Richard "Dick" Micke

Reedsville - Richard "Dick" Micke, age 74 of Reedsville, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born on March 15, 1945 in Green Bay, son of the late Raymond and Rosella (Vandenberg) Micke. Dick married Nancy Klug on July 13, 1973 in Morrison. He loved farming, and farmed in the local area his entire life. He also loved spending time with his family and frriends. He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Brillion. Survivors include his wife Nancy, his children, Patrick Micke and friend Cheryl of Kaukauna, Andrea Micke of Reedsville, Brian (Jill) Micke of Brillion, Kevin Micke and friend Amanda of Reedsville, his grandchildren, Brandon, Will, Anastasia, William, Grace, Dominic and Cole, a great grandson Noah, brothers, Donald Micke and friend Margaret, Kenn (Dorothy) Micke, Dale (Nancy) Micke and Dennis (Linda) Micke, and a sister-in-law, Tessie Micke. He is further survived by Nancys family, Judy Wicker, Ronald Malach, Joyce (Don) Ossmann, Myra (Ken) Jahnke, Stephen Klug and friend Cork and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Alan Micke, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rufus and Gertrude Klug, brother-in-law Paul Wicker, sisters-in-law, Lola Malach, Mary Micke and Laurie Krueger. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 1100 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. The Rev. Tom Pomeroy will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service to conclude the visitation Monday evening, and continue on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now