Richard "Rick" Molenda Jr.New London - Richard "Rick" E. Molenda Jr., age 66, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Residence in New London, where he resided the past four years. Rick was born on November 13, 1953 in Iola to the late Richard Sr. and Hazel (Plowman) Molenda. Rick grew up in Dale, WI and graduated from, New London High School, class of 1971. He was united in marriage to Patricia Frost on November 17, 1973, on the opening day of gun season with the condition, that he could go deer hunting on their anniversary. Rick started his working career at The Toy Factory in Hortonville, R Sabee Co. Appleton, his own Morning Glory milk distributorship, OMC-Trade Winds, until their closing, Titan Industries, where he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his time spent up north with family and friends at their property by Lac Vieux Desert, and his life living on the Wolf River in New London.Rick is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Krause; grandchildren, Jack and Reagan Krause; his sister, Patty (Jim) Barber; mother-in-law, Ruth Frost and numerous other relatives and great friends.Rick was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; father-in-law, Jack Frost and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Manawa.Due to the current situation with Covid-19, masks are encouraged and social distancing practiced.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Donn Fuhrmann and the staff at St. Joseph Residence, who took such excellent care of Rick these past 4 years. They became not only caregivers, but part of his family.