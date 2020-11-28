Richard "Dick" Mulroy
Hortonville - Richard "Dick" Mulroy, 81, lost his battle with Covid and passed away peacefully with Judy, his wife of 60 years, by his side on November 22, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, a private service is scheduled for Friday, December 4th at SS Peter and Paul Church at 11:00 a.m. It will be live streamed through SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A celebration of Life will be scheduled for a future date for all friends and family to attend. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.borchardtmoderfuneralhomes.com
.