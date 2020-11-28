1/1
Richard "Dick" Mulroy
Richard "Dick" Mulroy

Hortonville - Richard "Dick" Mulroy, 81, lost his battle with Covid and passed away peacefully with Judy, his wife of 60 years, by his side on November 22, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, a private service is scheduled for Friday, December 4th at SS Peter and Paul Church at 11:00 a.m. It will be live streamed through SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A celebration of Life will be scheduled for a future date for all friends and family to attend. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.borchardtmoderfuneralhomes.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
