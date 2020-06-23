Richard P. "Kabe" Keberlein
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. "Kabe" Keberlein

Menasha - Richard "Kabe" Keberlein passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 22nd at the age of 73. Kabe was born on June 12, 1947 to the late Clarence and Margaret Keberlein. Richard spent most of his life in Menasha. He was employed by Banta Corporation for over 45 years and retired in 2011. Richard is survived by his wife, Yvonne, his children, Kody (Robin), Kitt (DorDor), Wendi and Blair, his step-children Kelly and Tony and his "unofficially adopted" daughter Tina. He is further survived by his 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and his remaining siblings.

Visitation for Kabe will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, 1592 S. Oneida Street, on Friday June 26th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Private funeral services will be held afterwards. To view Kabe's funeral services via livestream, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com on Friday June 26th at 3:00 PM through Kabe's obituary.

To view Kabe's full obituary and to share a memory, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved