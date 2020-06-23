Richard P. "Kabe" Keberlein
Menasha - Richard "Kabe" Keberlein passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 22nd at the age of 73. Kabe was born on June 12, 1947 to the late Clarence and Margaret Keberlein. Richard spent most of his life in Menasha. He was employed by Banta Corporation for over 45 years and retired in 2011. Richard is survived by his wife, Yvonne, his children, Kody (Robin), Kitt (DorDor), Wendi and Blair, his step-children Kelly and Tony and his "unofficially adopted" daughter Tina. He is further survived by his 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and his remaining siblings.
Visitation for Kabe will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, 1592 S. Oneida Street, on Friday June 26th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Private funeral services will be held afterwards. To view Kabe's funeral services via livestream, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com on Friday June 26th at 3:00 PM through Kabe's obituary.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.