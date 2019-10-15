|
|
Richard P. "Rich" Verhagen
Kaukauna - Richard P. "Rich" Verhagen, age 97, went to meet his heavenly father and family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul Home with his family at his side. He was born October 2, 1922 in Freedom to the late Henry Verhagen and Wilhemina Weyers Verhagen. On August 24, 1944, Richard married Monnie Berken at St. Paul's Church in Wrightstown. She preceded in death on January 2, 2014, after 69 years of marriage.
Richard was the loving father of twelve children, nine sons and daughters-in-law: Ron (deceased) and Tami, Kaukauna; Ken and Pam, Hortonville; Peter and Marie, Kaukauna; Roy and friend Kelly, Florida; Dennis and Verla, Kimberly; Paul and Mary Jo, Appleton; Pat and Shelly, Kaukauna; Fran and Barb, Kaukauna, Tony and Sherrie, Hortonville; three daughters and sons-in-law: Betty and Bob Merbach, Kaukauna; Terri and Tom Biese, Menasha, and Rose and Gary Heindel, Kaukauna. He is further survived by grandchildren and step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ervin De Bruin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, wife Monnie, and son Ron, Richard was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason; brothers: Fr. Donald, Fr. Norbert, Raymond, Larry (Gladys), Ben (Marge), Ed (Rose), Lloyd (Doris), infant Francis, and Ves (Min) Verhagen; sister, Millie De Bruin; father and mother-in-law, Peter and Harriet (Van Vreede) Berken; and Monnie's siblings: Greta (Bud) Green, Lyola (Clyde) Smith, and Florian (Ed) Schendel.
The love of Rich's life was his wife and twelve children, and his faith in God. He was raised a farmer and did that for ten years before working at Thilmany for 33 years where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Rich was an active member of his parish, serving as a Eucharistic Minister since 1973. He also visited the sick and helped with mass and funerals. Richard was a 63 year member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved music and played piano and organ. He also played the accordion for many social gatherings.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH - ST. MARY CHURCH (119 W. 7th St. Kaukauna) from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Kyle Sladek officiating. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The Verhagen family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the hospice staff at St. Paul and also to the staff in the Villa and at Primrose Lane. We appreciate all the extra help you gave Dad. You treated him with great care and dignity.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019