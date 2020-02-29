Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Richard "Rick" Poquette


1983 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Poquette Obituary
Richard "Rick" Poquette

De Pere - Richard "Rick" John Poquette, age 36, passed away on February 28, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long bout with his demons, and the demons won. Rick was born on October 19, 1983 to Richard "Dick" James Poquette and Colleen (Gerrits) Poquette.

He graduated from West De Pere High School in 2002 and married his high school sweetheart, Bobbi Joy Carder Poquette, in 2005 and they later divorced in 2014.

Rick left behind three beautiful children: Ryker, Rylee, Brynn, and their mother, Bobbi Joy Poquette; his parents, Dick and Colleen; Sarah (Phoenix Daniels) Poquette; nieces: Ann and Christin Daniels; maternal grandmother, Leone Benner; and step-grandmother, Mary Gerrits. He is further survived by many, many, many aunts, uncles, and cousins (this happens when you have a large family).

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Earl and Mary (Waznick) Poquette; aunt, Margaret Van Lanen; uncle, Tommy Poquette; cousins: Evan Van Lanen, David Poquette, and Aaron Meeuwsen; his maternal grandfather, Marvin Gerrits; and step-grandfather, William Benner.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 am until the memorial service at 2:00 pm with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating.

In lieau of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for Rick's children.

Online condolences may be expressed to Rick's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

We would like to thank the Unity Hospice team for their wonderful and compassionate care.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
postcrescent