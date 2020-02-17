|
Richard R. Seidler
Hortonville - He has gone to the big pattern shop in the sky.
On February 15th, Richard, at the age of 84, passed away with his family by his side as a result of twenty years of thyroid cancer. He was born on February 22, 1935, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Laurence and Florence (Grewe) Seidler. He graduated from Hortonville High School in 1953, and married his high school sweetheart, Catherine, on November 16, 1957. During the Berlin Crisis, Richard was called to active duty with the 32nd Division of the National Guard.
Richard was a Master Wood Patternmaker with Neenah Foundry. In 1974, Richard started his own pattern shop, General Woodcraft (now Richmark Patterns). After retiring, he designed, created, and donated the display cabinets for the Weis Earth Science Museum at UW-Fox Valley. In much later retirement, he designed and manufactured three woodworking machines. He sold these under his second business, Richline Machines. The machines were sold all over the United States and internationally.
His family meant the most to him, and his wonderful life will be cherished and remembered by his family.
Richard is survived by the love of his life, Catherine, of 62 years and their four children: Mark (Amy) Seidler, Cynthia (Tom Olk) Seidler, Tammy (Tom) Martzke, and Julie (Cory) Lee. His ten grandchildren are: Mitchell (Abra) Seidler, Katie Seidler, Claire Seidler, Matthew Olk, Michael (Regina) Olk, Angie (Duane Jr) Earll, Tim Martzke, Catherine (Vince Ruedinger) Martzke, Austin (Carley) Lee, and Dillon (Jeanne) Lee. His great-grandchildren are: Makayla (Eugene Reece III) Olk, Jacob Olk, Michael and Gretta Olk, Kyle and Jacob Earll, Ezra Seidler, and soon to be born, Luna Lee. Richard is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren of his extended family: Kaysha and James Klismet, Trevor Earll, Ashley Klove, and Drew and Ella Klove. Also surviving him is sister-in-law Alice Seidler, as well as members of Catherine's family: Helen Calmes, Joan Gitter, Alice Van Handel, and Patricia Woods.
He was preceded by his parents Laurence and Florence Seidler, brother Doug Seidler, Catherine's parents Leo and Cecelia Woods, and Catherine's family: Gertrude (Bernard) Bruening, Mary (Robert) Reichle, Earl (Marie) Woods, Margaret (James) Jenkel, John (Rita) Woods, Frank Calmes, Lawrence Gitter, Richard Van Handel, and James Woods.
Per Richard's wishes, there will be a private visitation for his children. Richard will be interred in Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Madison hospital and ThedaCare at Home for the compassion and respect they provided.
Our family extends an invitation to friends and family to remember and celebrate Richard's 85th birthday from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on February 22nd at Whistler's Knoll, N2845 Highway 15 in Hortonville, Wisconsin.
For more information or to share a memory of Richard, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020