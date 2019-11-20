Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Edward Catholic Church
W2926 State Highway 47
Appleton, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Edward Catholic Church
W2926 State Highway 47
Appleton, WI
Resources
Richard R. "Ric" Varick

Richard R. "Ric" Varick
Richard R. "Ric" Varick

Town of Center - Richard R. "Ric" Varick, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A vigil service will conclude the evening. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at Saint Edward Catholic Church, W2926 State Highway 47, Appleton, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

A complete obituary can be found at www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
