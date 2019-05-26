|
Richard "Dick" Reimer
Menasha - Richard J. (Dick) Reimer, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on August 14, 1934 in Marinette, the son of Jacob and Mildred (Hoffman) Reimer. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1952 and fell in love with and married Charlotte Y. Kuester in 1955. They raised three girls and spent 63 wonderful years together.
Dick worked at American Can after high school but then was called to serve in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Hood before serving in Korea at the end of the war. After serving our country, he returned to American Can where he retired after working there 43 years.
Dick enjoyed vacationing at the Silver Spur Campground and Resort with the Rohe families for many years and later became a proud owner of a cottage on White Potato Lake where he loved to take pontoon boat rides, sit on the dock, fish, visit with the neighbors, and take pictures of the beautiful sunsets. He enjoyed sports and watching his children's and grandchildren's games and extracurricular activities. Dick also enjoyed many years of riding his bike to visit with his retired friends at Jefferson Park. He often spent time sitting in his lawn chair in the garage where the neighbors would come to share an Old Milwaukee with him. He was nicknamed "The Cookie Monster" by his family for his love of cookies, and he was known in the past years to often sneak them when Charlotte wasn't looking!
Dick is survived by his wife Charlotte (Kuester); his children Jan (Gale) Davey, Kathy (Jim) Mueller, Lori (Todd) Zeier; his grandchildren Cory Davey, Samantha (Craig) Hoffer, and Kayla Zeier; and his great-grandchildren Maxwell, Bentley, Rylee and Brady Hoffer, and Hayden Davey. Dick is further survived by brothers-in-law Cal Bellmore, Kip (Beth) Kuester and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth (Gene) Peterson, sister-in-law Carmen (Kuester) Bellmore, and special life-long friends Robert (Bunny) and Joan Zolkowski.
A memorial service for Dick will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home, with Deacon Rick Dvorak officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
We'd like to express our heart-felt gratitude for the loving care given to Dick and our family by Marge Behnke. We want to thank Dick's very special care givers at Gardens of Fountain Way. We also want to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to the comforting care provided by the wonderful staff at Cherry Meadows hospice. We'd also like to thank the neighbors on 4th Street for all the help they have given to Dick and Charlotte over the years.
A memorial fund will be established for Parkinson's research.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019