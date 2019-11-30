|
Richard "Dick" Roberts
New London - Richard "Dick" Roberts, age 84, New London passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 29, 2019 at ThedaCare Hospital in Neenah. He was born on October 8, 1935 in New London, son of the late Roman and Vera (Burton) Roberts. On April 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Helen Lukaszewski. She preceded him in death after 58 years of marriage on May 26, 2018. Following his graduation from Crandon High School, Dick proudly served his country in the US Army from 1954-1956. He was a devoted Chicago Cubs and a Milwaukee Brewers fan and never missed a game. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, Nascar, scratch off lottery tickets and his ice cream! Dick worked at Miller Electric, retiring after 32 years with the company. He was a long-time member of the Hortonville Legion Post 55.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Wanda (Wayne) Borsche; sons, Rob (Sue) Roberts and Randy (Betty) Roberts; grandchildren, Chris and Mike Ritchie, Justin Monty, Jennifer, Joe and Jessica Roberts, Amber (Brandon) Radtke: great-grandchildren, Olivia Ritchie and Carson Radtke; sisters, Rita Roberts and Peggy (Rusty) Retzlaff and sister-in-law, Carol Roberts. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Mary) Lukaszewski, Jim (Suzi) Lukaszewski, Richard (Sue) Lukaszewski, Bob (Chris) Lukaszewski and Dave (Judy) Lukaszewski, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends at Rosewood Glen Apartments.
Besides his parents and wife, Helen, he was preceded in death by his grandsons, Adam Roberts and Cody Borsche and his brothers, Larry, Danny (Bobbi), Pete and infant brother, Ronald Roberts.
A memorial service for Dick will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Pastor Greg Watling officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenville at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019