Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sagar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Sagar


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Rick" Sagar Obituary
Richard "Rick" Sagar

New London - Richard "Rick" William Sagar, age 65 of New London, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence. Richard was born on December 9, 1953 to the late Randolph and Ruth Sagar in Milwaukee. Rick was united in marriage to Donna Voss on June 4, 1977. He loved hunting, fishing, machining, truck driving and riding his Harley.

Rick is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Chris Sagar of New London and Michelle (Collin) Durrant of Waupaca; grandchildren, Austin Hovarter, Blake Durrant, McKenzie Durrant, Keegan Sagar and Aryiana Sagar and also his half-brother, Robert.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now