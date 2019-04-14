|
Richard "Rick" Sagar
New London - Richard "Rick" William Sagar, age 65 of New London, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence. Richard was born on December 9, 1953 to the late Randolph and Ruth Sagar in Milwaukee. Rick was united in marriage to Donna Voss on June 4, 1977. He loved hunting, fishing, machining, truck driving and riding his Harley.
Rick is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Chris Sagar of New London and Michelle (Collin) Durrant of Waupaca; grandchildren, Austin Hovarter, Blake Durrant, McKenzie Durrant, Keegan Sagar and Aryiana Sagar and also his half-brother, Robert.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019