Richard Scharmann
Shiocton - Richard Orville Scharmann passed away on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at home surrounded by family following a short battle with cancer. He was born on March 17, 1943 to Emil and Florence (Plamann) Scharmann. He attended Appleton West High School and worked as a fitter/welder with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 400. On June 13, 1964 he married Janis I Ruwoldt of Appleton and together they raised four children plus have 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandkids.
"Dick" loved sitting on his patio feeding and observing squirrels and birds, neighbor's dog Rizzo and tinkering in "Harry's hideaway". He also had a love for his Ingersoll tractors, Kubota, music, chocolate malts, and cheetahs. He had many hobbies throughout his life. In his early life he had a definite love for horses and made many friends over CB radio. Recently, he adored capturing special moments of family, friends, and nature with his camera. Dick also enjoyed model airplanes, he could always get them up, yet had trouble getting them down without crashing them. Above all, he favored being known as "papa" by his two great grand kids: Addison and Easton. Dick will be remembered as quite a jokester but could be a straight shooter when he needed to be.
"Dick" is survived by his wife Jan, four children; son Todd Scharmann, daughter Tammy (Ron) Volkman, son Ty Scharmann and daughter Tracy (Todd) Oskey: 11 grandchildren; Nicole (Jon) Passehl, Trelee Riehl (special friend Chris), Naqeeb (Loveeza) Khan, Brady Tonn (fiancée Justine), Caylee Guyette, Connor Guyette, Elizabeth Volkman, Emma Scharmann, Mitchell Volkman, Thomas Scharmann and 2 great grandkids Addison and Easton Passehl. Dick is further survived by sister Donna (John) Kettleson, nieces and nephews, many friends and special neighbor's Brian and Jenny.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Emil and Florence, his grandson: Riley Guyette, his in-laws: Iley and Leroy Ruwoldt, sister-in law: Christine Meidam, and brother-in law: John Ruwoldt.
Thanks to the nurses and doctors of Ascension and Ascension at Home Hospice for their care of Dick.
"Daddy's hands were soft and kind when I was cryin'
Daddy's hands were hard as steel when I'd done wrong
Daddy's hands weren't always gentle but I've come to understand
there was always love in daddy's hands"
He will be deeply missed, forever remembered and loved by all.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020