Richard Schinke
Appleton - Richard Albert Schinke Sr. 90, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Century Oaks in Appleton. He was born on August 22, 1929 in Appleton, the son of Henry and Hilda (Techlin) Schinke. On September 2, 1950 Richard married the love of his life, Lillian Skjoldager in Appleton. Richard worked his entire work career at Allis Chalmers formally known as Valley Iron Works of Appleton. Dad really enjoyed fishing, hunting, going up to the cottage on Sawyer Lake, attending packer games, going out to eat at Mary's place, Galvan's and the awesome fish fries at his son's (Bob) home on Big Lake. He also enjoyed playing cards all his life and tending to his flower garden. Dad had a great passion for woodworking and spent many hours creating model cars, clocks and lawn furniture. Richard especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years: Lillian Schinke of Appleton, Sons: Robert (Sandy) Schinke of Gresham, Richard Jr. (Laurie) Schinke of Sherwood, Jim Schinke of Sayner, Ronald (Melissa) Schinke of Neenah: 6 Grandchildren: 12 Great-Grandchildren: Brother: Marvin (Martha) Schinke of Florida, Sister: Elaine (Harry) Brockman of Freedom, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brother-in-law: Juel Boggess. Daughter-in-law: Sandy Schinke.
Dad, this is not goodbye, it is, we will see you later! We love and miss you.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church located at: 302 N. Morrison St. Appleton WI 54911. Pastor Kenneth L. Frey will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at Community Lutheran Cemetery.
A heart felt thank you to a special care giver, Tanya, to the caring staff at Century Oaks, and to Heartland Hospice in De Pere WI, especially Nicole and Michael.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 24, 2019