Richard Seis
Keshena - Richard J. "Dick" Seis, age 86, of Keshena, died Sat., June 15, 2019, at Kindred Hearts in New London. Dick was born on April 30, 1933, in Antigo to George J. and Della H. Seis (Ethier).
He attended St. John Catholic School for nine years and then attended Antigo High School where he graduated with the class of 1951. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart; Liane Cousineau at St. Phillips Neri Catholic Church on Nov. 28th, 1953 in Indianapolis IN.
Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army and after attending leadership school in Fort Knox, KY he was stationed in Germany with the 7th Army, 6th Armored Calvary during the Korean War. In 1953 he received an honorable discharge with the rank of corporal.
After his time in the military, he was employed as a switchman and trainman with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for eleven years. He was then employed by the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company who became known as AT&T at the time of his retirement in 1994. During his 28 year career with the telephone company, he was very involved with the CWA union local 4621 in Appleton. He served as chief steward on the executive board and as vice president for four years. He was also a lifetime member of the telephone pioneers and a member of the Combined Locks VFW.
After retirement, he and Liane sold their home in Combined Locks and moved to their retirement home on Legend Lake in Keshena. Dick was an avid bass fisherman and became known as "the bass fisherman". A nature lover, he enjoyed feeding the birds who came to his feeders and watching the wildlife who visited his yard. After twenty years at Legend Lake, he and Liane moved to the Warrington Estates Apartment complex in Cecil.
Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Liane; son Michael (Leslie Barnes) Seis of New London; daughter, Catherine (David Brown) Seis of Hiawassee, GA; grandchildren, Dr. Maggie Lynn Seis of Dayton, Ohio and Hayden Michael Seis of Appleton; sisters, Georgia McEldowney of Rhinelander and Barbara (Chester) Caine of Lowell; half-brothers, Craig (Linda) Seis and David Seis, both of Antigo; and sister-in-law, Jean Cousineau of Columbia, MO.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, George J. Seis and his step-mother Lucille Marquart Seis; Della Ethier and step-father Gerald Ethier; mother-in-law, Lilah B. Cousineau; brother and sister-in-laws, Jack (Evelyn) Cousineau; Dr. Francis (Violet) Cousineau; Wesley Cousineau; Raeburn (Jerry) Marshall and two very special grandmothers, Mary Prokapeck and Barbara Seis.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., June 29 at 12 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Antigo Veterans will provide Military Honors following the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the .
The family wishes to make a special thank you to staff and administration at Kindred Hearts for the care of their husband and father.
Online Condolences at www.bradleyfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 21, 2019