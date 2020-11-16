Richard StadtmuellerWaupaca - Richard George Stadtmueller, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. Richard was born on October 15, 1926 to George and Eva (Penney) Stadtmueller in Neenah Wisconsin. He married Vivian (Ruleau) September 24, 1949 and they were happily married until she preceded him in death November 10, 2013. They resided in Neenah until 1985 when they fulfilled a life-long dream of building their retirement home on the Chain O' Lakes in Waupaca.Richard is survived by his children: Randy (Sue), Zittau; Rick, Neenah; and Cheryl (Joe) Williamson, Neenah; grandchildren: Beth Stadtmueller (Collin Kieffer), Urbana, Illinois; Amy Williamson (Kevin Bayley and son Liam), Madison; and Dan Williamson, Neenah; and great-granddaughter Clara Irene Kieffer.Richard started his working career in the family grocery store located in Neenah. After the store closed in 1962, he worked as a photographer at Monroe Studios until 1971. He then continued his photography career at Kimberly-Clark until his retirement in 1992.Richard and Vivian spent many wonderful years enjoying time with family and friends in Waupaca. He was a woodworker and built his first cottage and the subsequent additions until they built their retirement home. He loved "putzing" in his workshop, was always willing to help his family with projects and could fix just about anything. He built beautiful furniture and numerous toys for his grandchildren. His family will cherish all the wonderful memories.The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Bethany Pines for their care, concern and support for Richard and his family.Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral is being held. A memorial fund is being established in Richard's name.