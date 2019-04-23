Services
A J Holly & Sons Ltd
630 County Rd G & H
Wild Rose, WI 54984
(920) 622-3774
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wild Rose Presbyterian Church
501 Jackson Street
Wild Rose, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Wild Rose Presbyterian Church
501 Jackson Street
Wild Rose, WI
View Map
More Obituaries for Richard Steffenhagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Steffenhagen


Richard "Dick" Steffenhagen


1930 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Steffenhagen Obituary
Richard "Dick" Steffenhagen

Wild Rose - Richard "Dick" Steffenhagen, age 89 of Wild Rose, WI passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Theda Care Medical Center in Waupaca, WI. Dick was born on March 19, 1930, son of the late Carl and Mayme (Reddin) Steffenhagen in Neenah, WI. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War. In 1955, he married Pat Bouchard and celebrated 64 years of marriage in March. Dick worked at Geo Banta Publishing Company as a journey man printer. After moving to the Wild Rose area, he worked as a custodian at Wild Rose School. He was also the treasurer at the Presbyterian Church in Wild Rose for 18 years. He was well liked by all that knew him. Dick is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Kathy Steffenhagen; sister, Lois Benton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 25th at Wild Rose Presbyterian Church 501 Jackson Street, Wild Rose, WI. Military Honors will follow services. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Richard's name. Holly Funeral Home of Wild Rose is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 23, 2019
