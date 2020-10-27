Richard V. "Rick" Van Hoof
Little Chute - Richard V. "Rick" Van Hoof, age 71, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center. He was born in Appleton on August 2, 1949 to the late Kenneth and Florence (Reynebeau) Van Hoof. For many years Rick was the Maintenance Supervisor at Parkside Care Center eventually retiring from the Dennis Bahcall Rubber Company.
He enjoyed bowling, spending time at the family cottage, sunsets and thunderstorms. He was a collector of coins and tall ship models. Rick loved working in his yard, always nurturing his plants and flowers. He was an avid Packer fan and loved his dogs, BoBo and Charlie. But most of all, he had a special love for his family. Rick had a strong faith in a quiet way.
Rick is survived by his children: Monica (Matt) Dobbe of Clayton, and Marty (Cyndi) Van Hoof of Cudahy; and; grandchildren: Spencer Tate, Malachi and Kyra Dobbe, Aiden and Avery Van Hoof; great grandchildren: Preston, Noah, and Emma, and was looking forward to the arrival of another great granddaughter in November; brothers: Dennis (Susan) Van Hoof and Terry Van Hoof; sisters: Pam (Don) Duddek and Mary (Tom) St. John; sister-in-law, Joan Van Hoof; special friend, Leanne Wildenberg; along with many nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Van Hoof.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 2:30 p.m. until time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate.
We understand if you don't feel comfortable about attending during this pandemic. We also would ask that you not attend if you are having any Covid-19 symptoms. Please stay home and take care of yourself. If attending, social distancing and masks will be required.
For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed at www.stjn.org
For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed at www.stjn.org
