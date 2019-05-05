|
Richard "Dick" Verhoeven
Kaukauna - Richard "Dick" Verhoeven, age 83, of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly at Brewster Village on May 1, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1935, son of the late Vincent and Margaret (Sanders) Verhoeven.
Early on, Dick worked at Thilmany Paper and ended his career with the Steamfitters Local 400. Dick enjoyed woodworking and built several homes, including his own. He loved camping with his family and taking many trips with them, often times taking the road less traveled. He was also an avid collector of just about anything.
Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene; children: Kathy Weigman, Vicki (Robb) Geenen and Jamie (Amy Barr) Verhoeven; grandchildren: Eric (Nicole) Weigman, Austin Weigman, Stephanie (Jeff) Harvey, Kevin "Cougar" (Kelly) Geenen, Mark Geenen, Vincent Geenen and Tony (Destiny) Verhoeven; great grandchildren: Maya and Adrian Harvey, Braelynn Geenen and Ace Verhoeven; sisters: Maryann (Matt) Daul and Carol (Terry) Van Boxtel; brothers and sisters-in-law: Shirley (Jerry) Broeren, Karen (Mike) Swiontek and Dave (Judy) Grebe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Margaret; and a brother, Vernon Verhoeven.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019