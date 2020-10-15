Richard "Dick" Voelzke
Menasha - Richard "Dick" Voelzke, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
The son of the late Richard and Caroline "Charlotte" (Schatz) Voelzke, Dick was born in Oshkosh, WI on October 29, 1948.
Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years Elizabeth "Liz" (Calo) Voelzke, his daughter Nicole Voelzke, his sisters Nancy LaRose and Sandy (Steve) Schauz, brother-in-law Michael (Cheryl) Calo, sister-in-law Marilyn Anderson and aunt Florence Schatz.
Due to COVID-19 and health concerts, a private funeral will be held. Everyone is invited to watch the livestreamed service on Wichmann Funeral Homes' website on Tuesday, October 20 at 11:15 a.m.
For a full obituary, visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.