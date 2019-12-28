Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Richard W. Meyer

Richard W. Meyer Obituary
Richard W. Meyer

Neenah - Richard W. Meyer, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Oshkosh. He was born on October 28, 1933 to the late William and Agnes (Hammers) Meyer.

Richard was united in marriage to Marie Ann Simmons in Neenah on February 29, 1964. She preceded him in death on September 3, 1994.

Richard is survived by his four daughters: Kerry Simmons, Karen Meyer, Kristine Meyer, Kaye (Shawn) Van Linn; two sons: Kevin and Kurtis (Margie Bartels); two grandchildren: Justin Merkel and Cattie Van Linn.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S Commercial Street, Neenah. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park immediately following the service. For online condolences, please visit www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
