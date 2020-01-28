|
|
Richard Waldoch
Menasha - Richard A. Waldoch, 89 of Menasha, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly. He was born on June 11, 1930 in Neenah, the son of Peter and Monica (Kropidloski) Waldoch. In 1958 he married Veronica (Long) Altenhofen in Menasha. In Richard's early life he worked at Wisconsin Tissue mills, later he owned the Home Plate Tavern for many years. In 1968 he opened a used car lot "Hwy 47 Motor Sales" were he also did upholstery repair. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, watching the Green Bay Packers, working on cars, going to car auctions, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: his Step Son: Kenneth (Patricia) Altenhofen; Step Daughter-in-law: Rochelle Altenhofen; Brother-in-law: Edward Matsche; (5) Step Grandchildren: Randy (Patti) Altenhofen, Anne (Steve) Krause, Amy (Brad) Cornelius, Coral (Tim) Dubrow, Kenny Paul (Nicole) Altenhofen, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Monica Waldoch, his wife Veronica in 2005; his step son: Francis "Gerry" Altenhofen; (4) Sister; Jeanette Heimlich, Bernice Bartell, Marian Matsche, Della Jagla and 2 infant brothers Robert and Leonard.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home; 2211 North Richmond Street, Appleton WI 54911. Deacon Donald Schultz will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
We would like to thank his brother in law Ed Matsche for visiting and praying with Richard.
We also would like to thank the staffs of Emerald Valley Assisted living in Appleton and Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly, for the wonderful care given to Richard.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020