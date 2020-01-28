Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Waldoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Waldoch


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Waldoch Obituary
Richard Waldoch

Menasha - Richard A. Waldoch, 89 of Menasha, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly. He was born on June 11, 1930 in Neenah, the son of Peter and Monica (Kropidloski) Waldoch. In 1958 he married Veronica (Long) Altenhofen in Menasha. In Richard's early life he worked at Wisconsin Tissue mills, later he owned the Home Plate Tavern for many years. In 1968 he opened a used car lot "Hwy 47 Motor Sales" were he also did upholstery repair. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, watching the Green Bay Packers, working on cars, going to car auctions, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by: his Step Son: Kenneth (Patricia) Altenhofen; Step Daughter-in-law: Rochelle Altenhofen; Brother-in-law: Edward Matsche; (5) Step Grandchildren: Randy (Patti) Altenhofen, Anne (Steve) Krause, Amy (Brad) Cornelius, Coral (Tim) Dubrow, Kenny Paul (Nicole) Altenhofen, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Monica Waldoch, his wife Veronica in 2005; his step son: Francis "Gerry" Altenhofen; (4) Sister; Jeanette Heimlich, Bernice Bartell, Marian Matsche, Della Jagla and 2 infant brothers Robert and Leonard.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home; 2211 North Richmond Street, Appleton WI 54911. Deacon Donald Schultz will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

We would like to thank his brother in law Ed Matsche for visiting and praying with Richard.

We also would like to thank the staffs of Emerald Valley Assisted living in Appleton and Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly, for the wonderful care given to Richard.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent