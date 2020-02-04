|
Richard "Rick" William Sward
Appleton - Richard "Rick" William Sward, age 72 of Appleton passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. He was born to the late Arnold and Marie (O'Neill) Sward on February 11, 1947 in Calumet City, Illinois. Rick married Marlene Learman-Smudde on September 2, 1983. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force. Rick worked many years as a security officer until his retirement. In his younger years, Rick and Marlene would go on vacation traveling the country. Rick was and avid golfer and enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Bears.
Rick is survived by his wife of 36 years Marlene; his step children: Mark (Tammy) Smudde, Jay (Jayne) Smudde, Edward (Tammy) Smudde, and Lynn (Tim) Schwartzkopf; step grandchildren: Daniel Smudde, Emily (Michael) Smudde, Sara (fiancé Kobi Baker) Smudde, Stephanie (Tony) Wagner, Jason Smudde, Jessica Smudde, Ashlee Williams, and Adam (Maria) Scwartzkopf; eight step great grandchildren; brother Bob (Vivian) Sward; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Diane and newborn son; his sister Patricia Sward, and his step granddaughter Melissa Smudde.
A memorial service for Rick will be held at 12 NOON on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street Appleton with Deacon Maury Reed officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton and Dr. Carrie Chapman for all the care and compassion they had shown Rick and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020