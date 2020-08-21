1/1
Richard Zeihen
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Zeihen

Appleton - Richard "Dick" Zeihen, 83, of Appleton passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 5, 1936, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Beulah (Fritchen) Zeihen. He spent much of his childhood in Two Rivers, WI, attended St. Norbert's High School, and served in the US Army Air Defense Command in California for several years. He married Susan Huibregtse on October 14, 1961 and then worked his way through college to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. After working as a graphic designer at several advertising agencies, he opened his own successful business, Ads Infinitum. Dick enjoyed golfing (sometimes…and sometimes not!), woodworking, Indy Car racing (with many trips to Road America and Indianapolis), and doing the cooking at Dick & Sue's annual corn roast, an event eagerly anticipated by neighbors, friends and family. He also looked forward every summer to the extended-family vacation in Eagle River WI, where he could spend extra time with his beloved grandchildren. After retiring, he put his woodworking skills to use volunteering for many local groups including the Building for Kids Children's Museum, EAA in Oshkosh, and Memorial Park Arboretum and Gardens. He was also a track volunteer for many years at Road America.

He is survived by his wife Susan and three children: Amy (Chris) Fleming, Laura (Mark) Bockhaus, and David (Lisa) Zeihen; seven grandchildren, Katherine and Sarah Fleming, Eric, Nicholas and Matthew Bockhaus, and Lucy and Jack Zeihen; and one sister, Mary (Ray) Walls, Pagosa Springs CO. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Blink and Jeanne Pfister.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church in Appleton, followed by the funeral service at 11:00. Attendees are asked to follow the church's mask policy and observe social distancing, and the family encourages anyone with concerns about attending in person to join us via live stream of the service on Valley Funeral Homes Facebook using, https://www.facebook.com/Valley-Funeral-Home-938408146238680/?eid=ARDXATGLRaHvQH6NDk02pBZwA-AOAMIHQnCaAH0qSqa5wkFJPwSmxI2_JKIoDFYNvhJ6iYq78FWoMSc6.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to OldGloryHonorFlight.org. Volunteering for an honor flight in 2011 was one of Dick's treasured life events.

The family would like to extend thanks to the caring staff of Theda Care Hospice, BriteStar Care, and the many home care-givers who were so special to us






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved