Richard Zeihen
Appleton - Richard "Dick" Zeihen, 83, of Appleton passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 5, 1936, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Beulah (Fritchen) Zeihen. He spent much of his childhood in Two Rivers, WI, attended St. Norbert's High School, and served in the US Army Air Defense Command in California for several years. He married Susan Huibregtse on October 14, 1961 and then worked his way through college to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. After working as a graphic designer at several advertising agencies, he opened his own successful business, Ads Infinitum. Dick enjoyed golfing (sometimes…and sometimes not!), woodworking, Indy Car racing (with many trips to Road America and Indianapolis), and doing the cooking at Dick & Sue's annual corn roast, an event eagerly anticipated by neighbors, friends and family. He also looked forward every summer to the extended-family vacation in Eagle River WI, where he could spend extra time with his beloved grandchildren. After retiring, he put his woodworking skills to use volunteering for many local groups including the Building for Kids Children's Museum, EAA in Oshkosh, and Memorial Park Arboretum and Gardens. He was also a track volunteer for many years at Road America.
He is survived by his wife Susan and three children: Amy (Chris) Fleming, Laura (Mark) Bockhaus, and David (Lisa) Zeihen; seven grandchildren, Katherine and Sarah Fleming, Eric, Nicholas and Matthew Bockhaus, and Lucy and Jack Zeihen; and one sister, Mary (Ray) Walls, Pagosa Springs CO. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Blink and Jeanne Pfister.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church in Appleton, followed by the funeral service at 11:00. Attendees are asked to follow the church's mask policy and observe social distancing, and the family encourages anyone with concerns about attending in person to join us via live stream of the service on Valley Funeral Homes Facebook using, https://www.facebook.com/Valley-Funeral-Home-938408146238680/?eid=ARDXATGLRaHvQH6NDk02pBZwA-AOAMIHQnCaAH0qSqa5wkFJPwSmxI2_JKIoDFYNvhJ6iYq78FWoMSc6
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to OldGloryHonorFlight.org
. Volunteering for an honor flight in 2011 was one of Dick's treasured life events.
The family would like to extend thanks to the caring staff of Theda Care Hospice, BriteStar Care, and the many home care-givers who were so special to us