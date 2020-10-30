Rick L. Pagel
Weyauwega - Rick Lee Pagel of Weyauwega, age 56, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Rick was born on April 19, 1964 in Waupaca, Wisconsin to John Pagel and Diane (Borcherdt) Pagel. On May 13, 1989 he was united in marriage to Debra Trindal at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca. Rick attended schools in Waupaca and worked many years at Churny Cheese in Waupaca until the plant closed. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Rick is survived by his wife Debra and his son Derrick; mother Diane Pagel; sister Rhonda (Kurt) Glodowski; brother Jason (Lori) Pagel; mother-in-law, Diane Trindal; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Sandra (Lee) Byrne, Steven Trindal; He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Pagel and father-in-law, Ray Trindal.
A Celebration of Rick's life will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega. Due to the current conditions, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. For those who are unable to attend or aren't feeling well, please pay your respects and sign the register book at clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com
