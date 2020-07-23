Rick R. Zabel



Rick R. Zabel, age 66, born in New London, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. Rick was born on September 1, 1953, son of the late Argil and Vivian (LeBeau) Zabel. He was united in marriage to Lisa (Hinz) Zabel in April 2011 after 26 years together.



Rick worked most of his life in litho printing, starting his career at American Can in Neenah, then moving to Iowa, Ohio and eventually to Washington, working at Graphic Impressions before starting his own business, Sign's Exclusive in 2005 until his retirement in 2015. He loved hunting elk, deer, pheasant and wild boar; fishing for anything and his 7 dogs.



Rick is survived by his wife, Lisa; his 2 children from a previous marriage: Monique Wilhelm (Steve Drum), Jeremy Zabel; 3 grandchildren: Rochelle Wilhelm (Sam Harvey), Jordan Drum, Sophia Sparks-Zabel; 2 great-grandsons Evin and Jace Harvey; 2 brothers: Ronald Zabel, Randall Zabel; 2 sisters: Lisa Schmitting, Stephanie (Dennis) Drewa. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Devin Wilhelm.



It was Rick's wishes no funeral services be held.









