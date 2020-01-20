Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
Rick T. Buss


1952 - 2020
Rick T. Buss Obituary
Rick T. Buss

Appleton - Rick T. Buss, age 67, of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical in Oshkosh surrounded by family. He was born in Champaign Illinois, on June 30, 1952 the son of George and Marilyn (Potter) Buss.

Rick graduated from Gwinn High School and attended Northern Michigan University in the ROTC Program. He graduated in 1974 with of BS Degree in Accounting. Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Defense Missile Unit.

Rick was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed watching westerns and attending movies at the local theatre. He had a smile for everyone and was the Official Greeter at ManorCare Nursing Home where he resided.

He is survived by sister Karen (Dan Beggs) Stabile, Rapid River, Michigan, brother Kevin (Susan) Buss of Neenah, Wisconsin, niece Shoshana (Rob) Weideman, nephew Spencer Buss, step-niece Sara (Nick) Anderson and good friends Johnny Meier and Doris Van Zeeland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Michael L. Stabile and his best friends Larry Van Zeeland, Fred and Susie.

Funeral service for Rick will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Location at 1592 Oneida Street, Menasha, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00am to 11:00am.

For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to NAMI Fox Valley






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
