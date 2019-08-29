|
|
A Celebration of Life Service for Rick Kirstein, age 55 of Appleton, WI, formerly of Wilder will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31st, at the American Lutheran Church in Windom with Pastor Sarah Larsen Tade officiating. Burial will follow in Delafield Township Cemetery in rural Windom, MN. Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 31st from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the American Lutheran Church in Windom. .
Ricky Lee Kirstein was born on February 1, 1964 in Windom, Minnesota to Robert and Carol (Nelson) Kirstein. He was baptized and confirmed at the Delafield Lutheran Church in rural Jackson County, Minnesota. Rick received his education in the Windom Public Schools; graduating in the Class of 1982. Rick then furthered his education at Lakes Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota as an aviation technician.
On May 28, 1983, Rick was united in marriage to Cindy Schafer at the Delafield Lutheran Church. This marriage was blessed with two children, Katy and Alex. Rick and Cindy made their home in Appleton, Wisconsin and Rick worked for KC Aviation for nine years until it was acquired by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation in 1998 where he worked for sixteen years thereafter. Rick and Cindy's marriage was dissolved in 2007. Rick later met Diane Hauschel in 2009 and they were special friends for ten years. Two years ago, Rick's health began to decline and he passed away after a courageous battle with liver failure on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 55 years.
Rick had many enjoyments in life through the years including, fishing hunting, gardening, woodworking, cooking, dancing-especially to Patsy Cline's "Crazy", camping-especially at the cabin in Brainerd and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his two children, Katy (TJ) Behling of Appleton, WI; Alex Kirstein of Shiocton, WI; three grandchildren, Emma, Landon and Gracie Behling of Appleton, WI; mother, Carol Kirstein of Wilder; special friend, Diane Hauschel of Kaukauna, WI; mother to Katy and Alex, Cindy Oakley of Menominee, WI; two sisters, Robin Crosby of Wilder; Shelly (Mark) Hochstein of Kasota; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rick is preceded in death by his father, Robert Kirstein on October 19, 2018; grandparents and other family members.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2019