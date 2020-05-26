|
Ricky Lee Meyer
Kimberly - Ricky Lee Meyer, age 59, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Ricky was born in Appleton on August 14, 1960, to the late George and Evelyn (De Groat) Meyer. He graduated at Appleton East High School with the class of 78. Following high school, Ricky worked at Appleton Marble and Granite for many years. He then started his own business, and most recently was working at Pierce Manufacturing. On December 16, 1988, Ricky was united in marriage to Karen Meyer. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time on his land in Shiocton, fishing, hunting, and golfing. He also enjoyed NASCAR (favorite driver Matt Kenseth) and spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren. Ricky was a member of the Brotherton Indian Tribe.
He will be missed by his wife Karen, Kimberly; two sons: Dennis (Kendra) Meyer, Nichols, WI and David (Kimberly) Meyer, Hortonville; daughter Ashley Meyer, Kaukauna; step son Brian (special friend Stephanie Trudell) Meyer, Appleton; 2 step daughters: Jennifer (Eric) Schaden, Mackville and Melissa (Robert) Kons, Appleton; 9 grandchildren: Taylor and Levi Meyer (granddaughter on the way), Jaydon and Oaklee Meyer, Peyton Meyer, Logan Willenkamp, Mira and Ryker Kons, and McKenna Trudell; brother John (Linda) Meyer, Menasha; sister Debra (Lynn) Knutson, Shiocton and brother-in-law Bradley (Shelly) Knaack, Land of Lakes, WI. He is further survived by 3 nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vicki, granddaughter Aspen, and mother and father-in-law.
Due to the current situation, a private family service will be held. A celebration of Ricky's life will take place at a future time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 26 to May 27, 2020