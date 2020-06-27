Rita A. Driessen
Little Chute - Rita A. (Vanden Burgt) Driessen, age 86, was called home to heaven Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born in Little Chute on April 10, 1934 to the late John and Ruth (Eisch) Vanden Burgt. Mom was a lifetime member of St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church and a graduate of St John's High School. On June 22, 1954, Rita married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Driessen at St John's in Little Chute. They were married for 58 years. Mom devoted her entire life to taking care of her family. She was a kind and gentle soul who always had time to listen and offer words of encouragement to all of us. Mom had an incredible way of letting you know just how special you really are. Her love for Jesus and his ways were reflected in the way she lived her everyday life.
Rita is survived by her daughters: Lu Ann Driessen (Scott Harris), Helena MT, and their children Ryan; Rachel (Jason Frost) (baby due in August); Jess (Anna) and their children Cade, Jace, Noah, and Brennan; Cody (Geoff) and their children Madi and Myles.
Linda (Steve) Bons, Little Chute, and their children Becky (Mike) Schmalfeldt and their child Julian (baby due November); Joe (Katie) Bons and their child Spencer; Amy (Taylor) Kloehn and their children James and Myles (baby due December); Sally (Zach) Haen and their children Raelynn and Eva.
Donna (Stan) Schaffer, Little Chute, and their children Brianna (fiancé Eric) and their daughter Emberly; and Courtney.
Ellen (Tom) Teske, West De Pere, and their children Kaitlyn, Haley, Jacob and Olivia.
She is further survived by her siblings: Robert "Bob" (Connie) Vanden Burgt, Mary Ellen "Babe" (Doc) Kloes; sisters-in-law Joanne Driessen and Sharon Vande Hey; Godchildren: Sherry Smits, Jennifer Vanden Burgt, Lori Kalupa and Ken Kloes; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Bob and infant daughters Mary and Jill; her parents John and Ruth Vanden Burgt, her in-laws Henry and Theresa Driessen; her sister-in-law Bernice Bain and her brothers-in-law; Lew Bain, Ron Driessen and Bruce Vande Hey.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at ST JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine Street, Little Chute) beginning at 3:00 p.m. until time of mass at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Belitz officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Rita's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.