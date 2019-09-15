|
|
Rita A. Lemmers
Kimberly - Rita A. Lemmers, 95, a longtime Kimberly resident, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at St Paul Manor in Kaukauna.
The funeral liturgy for Rita will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, located at 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of the mass.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019