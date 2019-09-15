Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Lemmers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. Lemmers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita A. Lemmers Obituary
Rita A. Lemmers

Kimberly - Rita A. Lemmers, 95, a longtime Kimberly resident, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at St Paul Manor in Kaukauna.

The funeral liturgy for Rita will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, located at 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of the mass.

For more information or to share a memory of Rita, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent