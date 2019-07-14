Rita D. Verhagen, Kaukauna, age 91, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born in San Francisco, CA to the late Rosendo and Freda (Hermosillo) Lozano. After graduation, she became a secretary to the circulation manager for the San Francisco Call Bulletin newspaper.



Rita met the love of her life, Gene, on a blind date on Christmas Eve, 1943. They corresponded for two years. Upon his discharge at Great Lakes, he returned to Kaukauna then to California for a brief visit at Rita's home. During the visit Gene proposed to her. They were married within two weeks and returned to Wisconsin. She always said it was the best move she ever made. She loved Gene's family and the people in Kaukauna and surrounding areas and enjoyed the beautiful seasons here.



Rita quickly acclimated to life in Kaukauna and volunteered tirelessly at her parish, St. Katharine Drexel, and within her community. At church, she served in many capacities, including the altar society, funeral dinners, choir, environment committee, parish council, and Eucharistic minister. She and Gene taught CCD in the early 60's.



In the community, Rita took part in the Kaukauna Community Players for 15 years and was installed into the Hall of Fame in 1995. She was active in the school district's Step Program and was one of the first members of Ghost Town Fitness Club where she loyally worked out for over 25 years. She and Gene were Green Bay Packer season ticket holders for 38 years during the Lombardi and Holmgren glory years. Rita was known as the "confetti lady" at the home games.



In the middle 60's, she helped open the first office for the Combined Locks Credit Union (now known as Fox Communities Credit Union) in the paper mill and worked there for 14 years until her retirement in 1980.



Rita's faith blossomed tenfold during their happy marriage and the rewards were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, family and friends. She loved her family dearly and was forever grateful for all these blessings.



Rita is survived by her children: Linda (Jim) Allen of Novato, CA; Ron (Lynn) of Appleton; Diane (Bill) Murphy of Appleton; and Lou (Laurie) of Sheboygan; grandchildren: Rob (Terri) Verhagen, Jason (Coreen) Allen, Pete (Kevin Tompkins) Verhagen, Dana Aughney, Erin (Dan) Dunbar, Mike Verhagen, Heather (Mike Burian) Bastjan and Tom (Eliza) Verhagen; great grandchildren: Kayla and Alicia Verhagen, Keara and Devin Aughney, Caitlin, Raegan and Rory Dunbar, Blake, Emily Bastjan, Zoey Burian, Hunter and McCoy Allen and Ariella Verhagen; and great great grandchildren: Bentley, Jackson and Alister. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents, and husband, Gene, Rita was preceded in death by her sisters: Helen (Evert) Mason and Beatrice (Harvey) Lufi; father and mother-in-law: Louis and Catherine (Bergman) Verhagen; Gene's sisters: Leucina (infant), Johanna (Clarence) Fink, Regina (Walter) Swanningson, Rosemary (Vincent Biese, William) Kramer; and Gene's brothers: Steven, Ervin (Dorothy), Melvin and Jerome (Kathryn) Verhagen.



Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH - ST. MARY CHURCH (119 W. 7th St. Kaukauna) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Donald Everts will preside with Deacon Steve Vande Hey assisting. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 14, 2019