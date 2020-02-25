|
|
Rita DeBruin
Kimberly - Rita Joan DeBruin (Verstegen), 95, of Kimberly completed her earthly journey and entered into her eternal home on February 23, 2020. Rita was born on February 12, 1925 to Rueben and Petronella "Nellie" Verstegen in Little Chute, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of St. John's High School in Little Chute. She married Urban DeBruin on August 27, 1946. They were happily married 64 years before Urban's death in 2003. They built their own home in Kimberly and raised six children there. Rita was a lifetime member of the Holy Spirit Church in Kimberly and she had a strong faith. Mom devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In her 95 years she enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, watching the Packers and many other sporting events. Her grandchildren will always remember her endless supply of soda and the candy cupboard. We will miss her beautiful smile, her stories and love of life.
Rita is survived by five children; Nancy (Ken) Geiger, Leo (Fran) DeBruin, Janet (Jim) Burwitz, Roy (Deb) DeBruin, Glen (Amy) DeBruin, daughter-in-law, Pat DeBruin, grandchildren; Ann (Chad) Pagel, Mike (Kathryn) Wegner, Jeff Wegner, Greg (Mollie) DeBruin, Jennifer (Chris) Grissman, Terri DeBruin, Kristi (Beau) Armstrong, Ben (Stephanie) Burwitz, Kate Burwitz, Andrew (Brittni) Burwitz, Adam (Ashley) DeBruin, Jessica (Brett) Conrad, Dan DeBruin, Melissa (Andy) Monger, and Kevin DeBruin, 26 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Urban, son Ken, grandsons Joshua Burwitz and Curt DeBruin and all her brothers, sisters and in-laws.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH, 600 E. Kimberly Ave. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020