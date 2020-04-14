|
Rita Dercks
Appleton - Rita Ann (Wilz) Dercks, passed away on April 12, 2020 just short of her 95th birthday. She was born on April 17, 1925 to Katherine and Ed Wilz in Appleton. She was united in marriage to Sylvester "Ves" Dercks on October 20, 1947 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Appleton, WI until the time of his death on March 9, 1990.
She was an excellent homemaker. Rita loved to cook and sew. Many may not know this, but she had a very artistic side to add to her many talents. In 1978 she was also instrumental in getting the St. Vincent De Paul building on Lindbergh St. and the store on College Ave off the ground, and she headed up the store committee for many years. Rita was a very hard worker and a "jack of all trades" always ready to help wherever help was needed.
Rita and Ves enjoyed spending as much time as they possibly could at their cottage. They worked so hard making it their home away from home on Legend Lake. They loved it when their children and grandchildren would come and spend time at the cottage.
Rita is survived by her two son, Neal (Donna) Dercks, Gene (Carla) Dercks, son-in-Law Tom Spoehr, Grandchildren: Diana (Chris)Stuyvenberg , Shaun Dercks, Jennifer Spoehr (Jayson Boudreau) Ann Delgado (Brett Forseth) and Scott (Becca) Dercks. She was very proud of her great-grandchildren, Ellie, Cole and Hannah Dercks. Rita was preceded in death by her husband Ves, daughter Diane Spoehr, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Thank you to the entire staff at The Renaissance Assisted Living for all the care you gave mom this past year. The family would like to also thank Tammy from AseraCare Hospice for her care and compassion. We would like to thank Arty from Home Instead Senior Care for being there for mom in these difficult times.
Due to the virus precautions a private family service will take place with burial at Highland Cemetery in Appleton. Valley Funeral Home is serving the family.
In Lieu of flowers; donations can be made to AseraCare Hospice of Green Bay, or at Home Instead Senior Care of Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020