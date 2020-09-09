Appleton - 85, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore Manor in Oshkosh with her family at her side on Sept. 7, 2020. She was born March 31, 1935 in Appleton to the late Frederick and Frances (Hammes) Caliebe. Rita graduated from Appleton High School in 1953. She then graduated from travel school in Minneapolis and moved to Chicago where she worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad. While living in Chicago, she met Neil Sheridan and they married and started their family with sons Michael and Tim. After returning to Appleton to care for her ailing father, they added to the family, with daughter Jill. A wonderful mother to her three children, she also opened their home to help raise and nurture her two sisters-in-law after the passing of their parents. Rita worked in retail at Shopko, Walgreen's, and Ford Rexall. She also enjoyed ushering at the Attic Theatre and Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Rita continued to be a caregiver to many family members and friends over the years. A woman of strong faith, Rita was a longtime member of St. Pius X Parish in Appleton.She will be greatly missed by her children: Michael (Linda) Sheridan, Tim (Karla) Sheridan and Jill Sheridan; and Gigi, Rita's favorite four-legged companion); a granddaughter, Angela (Mike Hughes) Sheridan and great granddaughter, Lilly Hughes; sisters-in-law: Phyllis (Lee) DeKeyser and Noreen (Ron) Voigt and their daughters: Molly Voigt (son Carter Lipp) and Megan (Waldo) Jonker. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Bill (Beverly) Sheridan and sister-in-law, Anne (Jim) Pullos. Rita leaves behind many, many much loved nieces, nephews and cousins.Rita was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lawrence 'Freddie' Caliebe and former husband, Neil Sheridan.A Mass of Resurrection for Rita will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Appleton with Rev James Jugenheimer officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 AM directly at church. There will also be a visitation Thursday at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel from 6 -7:30 PM. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton. Due to Covid restrictions, all are asked to wear masks and adhere to the social distancing while attending.The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Lakeshore Manor, especially: Trey, Megan, Vicky and Kayla for their wonderful care and support of Mom and her family the last few years.