Brillion - Rita Heinrich, age 72, a Brillion resident, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay. She was born on January 28, 1948 in Sheboygan, daughter of Armella (Schweitzer) Walber and the late Clemens Walber. She was a graduate of New Holstein High School, Class of 1966. Rita and Dave met while working at Leverenz Shoe Factory in New Holstein. On August 24, 1968 she married David Heinrich at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, New Holstein. After their marriage, they moved to Brillion where they owned and operated a dairy farm and also cash cropped. Rita was employed with Ariens, Lamberts Implement, Gruetts, Thiel Realty and R&R Donnelly Realty. She was also a clerk for Jerry Thiel Auctions for over 30 years. Rita enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and enjoyed spending time with her family. Rita is survived by her husband: Dave Heinrich, Brillion; her mother: Armella Walber, New Holstein; their three children: Sue Heinrich of Chaska, MN., Carol (Brian) Dobke of Fond du Lac, Joe (Anna) Heinrich of Anoka, MN.; two granddaughters: Brianna & Kaylee Dobke; two brothers: James (Pat) Walber of New Holstein and Dale (Joan) Walber of Mackville. Rita is also survived by an uncle: Bernard (Marian) Schweitzer of Kiel. She is further survived by sisters and brothers-in-law: Ruth Immel of Neenah, Philip (Nancy) Heinrich of Oshkosh, and Rachel (Brian) Murphy of Seymour. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father: Clemens; an infant sister: Dorothy; a brother-in-law: Donald Immel; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Reinholdt and Grace (Huebner) Heinrich as well as other relatives. The family is holding private services and will hold a Celebration of Life in the future. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
