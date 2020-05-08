|
Rita J. Foster
Menasha - Rita J. Foster, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna. Rita was born on April 13, 1929 in Menasha, daughter of the late Constantine "Gus" and Mathilda (Jung) Kolasinsky. On June 10, 1954, she was married to Gene Foster at St. Mary Cathedral in San Fransisco. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Menasha.
Rita is survived by her sister, Mary Kolasinsky, nieces and nephews, William Makofski, Susan Macksam, Daniel Makofski, Cathy Markham, Cindy Stoll, Joey Kolasinsky, Mary Krautkramer, and John Toennessen.
In addition to her parents and husband Gene, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Carl (Bernice) Kolasinsky, Delores (Chester) Makofski, Joseph (Nancy) Kolasinsky, Charlotte (Maurice) Toennessen, Frank Kolasinsky, Al Kolasinsky, nephew David Kolasinsky and niece Deborah Kolasinsky.
Private family graveside services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Menasha. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, Menasha.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna for making it their mission to ensure that Rita lived and died with dignity. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 8 to May 10, 2020