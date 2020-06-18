Rita KrausWaupaca - Rita Marie Kraus, age 76, passed away on June 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born in Detroit, MI on June 18, 1943, the daughter of the late Roman and Marian (Ziegler) Kraus. The family moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 1946. Rita grew up on the family's Weyauwega hilltop farm and graduated from Weyauwega Union High School in 1962. She was married and stayed home for ten years to raise her four daughters. Motherhood was nearest and dearest to her heart. Then she spent many years working outside the home - the longest being 26 years at Churny/Kraft Company. Rita was happy to have St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Community as her church home. Activities, where Rita enjoyed many memorable times and had numerous friends, included, T.O.P.S., WF Red Hats, and Waupaca Lioness. Rita enjoyed music, dominos, dancing, bus trips with sisters and friends, and just having a good time. Rita is survived by her four daughters: Kathy (Dan) LeClair, Waupaca; Beth Genske and fiancé Ken Callaway, Appleton; Barb (Mike) Warholic, Pennsylvania; Sue (Dewey) Stelzner, Weyauwega; Grandchildren: Courtney (Nick) Marks; Brandon (Jasmyn) Stelzner, Dalton Stelzner, Kendra Stelzner, Ben (Megan) Kolosso, McKenzie Warholic, Michael Warholic, Arnold "AJ" Hedtke, Nicholas Stelzner, Nathan Stelzner; Whitney (Mike) Shaver; step-grandson: Alex LeClair; Great-Grandchildren: Brock Kolosso, Elijah Kolosso, Nolan Kolosso, Tenley Marks, Teagen Marks, and Vivian Shaver; Sister: Mary Jane (Jim) Baehman, Brother-in-Law: Ken Niemuth; many nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends: Sandy, Lois and Bethums and many other close friends.Besides her loving parents, she was preceded in death by a very dear sister, Therese Niemuth.The Funeral Mass and celebration of Rita's life will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega with Fr. Matthew Rappl officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega on Sunday, June 21, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and on Monday AT THE CHURCH from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Rita's Funeral Mass will be recorded and a link to view will be placed on her obituary page on our website and also our Facebook page for those not able to attend or are uncomfortable due to Covid-19.The family would like to thank Manawa Community Living Center and Theda Clark Medical Center for their compassionate care in her final days.In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Spierings Cancer Foundation and Kathy's Hospital Hospitality House.