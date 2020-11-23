Rita KutscherNeenah - Rita Kutscher (Heigl), age 82, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20th, 2020 into the loving arms of her Lord, her beloved husband Bill and her parents John and Ella (Boldt) Heigl. She was born on March 12, 1938 in Neenah where she resided her entire life. Rita was proud of her nursing degree from St. Agnes (Marian College) Fond du Lac and her nursing career. She was also an outstanding seamstress and often made matching outfits for her 4 daughters, and various costumes for our father's Barbershop quartet groups.In their retirement, mom and dad were fortunate to travel not only throughout the continental US, Alaska and Hawaii, but also Australia and Germany; making new friends with each venture. Rita also enjoyed reading, reupholstery and spending time camping, at the cottage and working in her flower beds. She also found plenty of time for her children and grandchildren and volunteered her time with First Book, Homemakers and at St. Gabriel Catholic Church where she was a member since 1960.Rita will always be remembered by her sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Bernie) Bestler, her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy (Dave) Paulus, Karen (Todd) Landsverk, Kristi (Mark) Westover, Kori (Craig) Staab and her grandchildren, Matt (Ashley), Derek (Lauren) and Ryan Paulus, Adam and Alex Landsverk, Courtney and Tyler Westover, and Garret and Ella Staab. In addition, Rita was blessed with 3 great granddaughters, Leah, Natalie and Everly Paulus as well as 2 nieces and many friends.A family ceremony is being planned for November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah.The family extends their gratitude to the staff at the VNA in Neenah for their compassionate care.Hey mom, "Give us a 2 ringer". Love Kathy, Karen, Kristi and Kori