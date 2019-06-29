Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Rita M. Anderson


1941 - 2019
Osceola, IA formerly of Waupaca, WI - Rita Marie Anderson, age 77 of Osceola, IA formerly of Waupaca, WI passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Indianola, IA. Rita was born on November 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (Stelling) Wagner in Park Ridge, IL.

Rita is survived by her children, Tracy (Tim) Schroder of Osceola, IA; Todd (Sara) Kane of Chicago, IL; Troy (Renee) Kane of Three Lakes, WI; grandchildren Michael Kane, Meighan Kane, Rachel Kane, Isabel Kane; brother Ralph Wagner, Ron Wagner, Richard (Connie) Wagner; sister-in-law Shirley Wagner; also many other relatives and friends. Rita is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Andy; brother Roger Wagner; sister-in-law Janice Wagner.

Rita was a hardworking, independent, compassionate lady who always put others before herself. Rita and her children moved from Wauconda, IL to Waupaca, WI in 1976 to be closer to her parents. She spent most of her life in Waupaca until her health started to fail and moved to Osceola, IA to be closer to her daughter.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 3rd at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Pastor Jeff Fletcher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at Holly's. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, Town of Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 29, 2019
