|
|
Rita M. Latza
New London - Rita M. Latza, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee following a one year struggle with leukemia. She was born on October 11, 1950, in New London the daughter of the late Bernard and Jeanette (Stilen) McGlone. On February 19, 1972, Rita was united in marriage to Gordon "Pete" Latza. She was a woman of great strength, who fought Leukemia with everything she had. She rarely had a selfish moment, as she filled her life with giving to others. She had a great sense of humor and the spirit of a fighter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rita is survived by her husband Pete, of 48 years, daughter Jennifer (Mark) Malavazos; son Brad (Tracey) Latza; grandchildren Cyrus and Emma; mother-in-law, Virgina Latza. Rita was a spirited, loving, mother and grandmother. She is further survived by her siblings: John (Marilynn) McGlone, Mike (Rita) McGlone, Bill (Jeannette) McGlone, Barb Nietzke, Beverly (James) Lamere, Connie Fuss and Carol (Wayne) Morack and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother Jerome; father-in-law Frank Latza and a sister-in-law Janette Riley.
*Due to the current health advisories there are no current memorial details.*
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020