Rita Nardi LaMarre
Appleton - Rita Nardi LaMarre, age 94 and a half years, passed away January 31, 2019 at Brewster Village in Appleton Wisconsin. Rita was born June 9, 1924 in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Giovanni and Augusta Nardi, who both were from Barga, Italy. She graduated from NBHS in 1942, and immediately went to work with her sister Anna as a secretary at Warren Steam Pump. She loved that job and was sad when she had to move with her parents to Waterville, Maine. In Waterville, her family ran Nardi's Italian Grocery Market. The whole family participated and it was a very happy job for Rita. The building still stands today on Elm Street as Babe's Shoe Repair.
Later, she worked in the main office as a secretary at Hollingsworth and Whitney (Scott Paper Company). Thanks to her skills and seniority she landed a job (secretary) out in the mill as the only woman in the electrical department. There she saw Larry LaMarre walk by several times a day. With her happy smile and lack of shyness she was able to capture Larry's attention. She became his bride on April 30, 1955.
As a child, Rita spoke only Italian until she went off to elementary school. Speaking Italian became a beautiful bond that she and her daughter, Tia shared until her last moments on this earth. After the death of her husband Larry, Rita moved to Touchmark Assisted Living in Appleton, Wisconsin in 2007. She hit the road running. The family would like to thank the caregivers, Chip the chef, and the kitchen folks who took great care of her at Touchmark.
In 2012 Rita moved to Brewster Village where she absolutely flourished because of the MAGNIFICENT and OUTSTANDING love, care, devotion, and respect she received from every single person at Brewster. Rita had many near misses with death but the love and care from the people at Brewster rallied her every time.
Rita loved her family, music, dancing, parties, drumming, playing whist, sweets, sitting on her porch at 1 Bartlett Street, and helping anyone who needed a helping hand. She was a 50+ year member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Sodality Group. Her favorite job was to visit the "shut ins" and giving people rides to the meetings.
Rita was predeceased by her loving husband Larry, her parents,and her siblings: Anna Bernier, Aldo Nardi, and Gloria Maheu. Rita is survived by her son Kevin (Sue) LaMarre and their children Megan (Matt), Emily, and Elliot (Sophia); her daughter Tia (Dave) Duppler and their children Mattie (Drake), Jessie,and Lucas (Michelle); she also has a grandson Seth Dearborn. Her sisters-in-law are Shirley LaMarre, Gloria Pouliotte and Marcelle Nardi. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and was especially close with Robbie Nardi, Lyn Gordon, and Maria MacKellar and their families.
Rita was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Waterville. She did her Rosary several times a day and "couldn't thank God enough" for the life HE had given her. She trusted His Will to the very end and never looked back.
The Funeral Mass for Rita will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Waterville, Maine on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Gallant Funeral Home in Waterville on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Burial will be directly after the service. Due to winter weather there will be no graveside service. Flowers and condolences may be sent through gallantfh.com or please consider a tax deductible donation to THE BREWSTER VILLAGE ACTIVITY FUND, Brewster Village, 3300 W. Brewster St. Appleton, WI, 54914. The activities at Brewster brought Rita great joy and entertainment.
An infinite and giant thank you and love goes out to all the people at Brewster Village. You made and enormous positive difference in the beautiful quality of life that Rita had these last 6 years. We will never be able to repay you. I (Tia) consider you family.
Please feel free to honor mom at the funeral with bright fingernail polish, flashy clothing, and very large earrings. This will be a happy and beautiful celebration of a life well lived.
To mom- Quando ci vediamo a più tardi. Ti amo! Grazie di tutto. Love ,Tia
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 6, 2019