Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Resources
More Obituaries for Robbie Engel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robbie J. (Rob) Engel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robbie J. (Rob) Engel Obituary
Robbie (Rob) J. Engel

Waupaca - Robbie (Rob) J. Engel, 50, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, November 17, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1969 in Appleton, WI. to James J. Engel and Patricia M. Millay. Rob was a 1988 graduate of Stockbridge High School and held a number of various jobs following graduation due to the fact he was a "Jack of all trades." Rob met the love of his life, Shane Soucy in 2003 and they then married on October 11, 2012.

Rob's interests included; online gaming, camping, scuba diving, and card game nights. He was a good cook and enjoyed being his wife's personal chef. He also enjoyed working at the county fair concession stands just to help people out. Rob loved spending time with his grandchildren, family gatherings and being surrounded by his loved ones. He had a huge heart and would do anything to help someone out, friend or stranger.

Rob is survived by his wife; Shane, 1 daughter; Jennifer (Ryan) Geiger, 3 grandchildren; Noah, Joshua, and Adam, parents; Patricia M. Millay and James J. (Nancy) Engel, 3 sisters; Julie (Duane) Zahn, Mary Jo (Keith) Glass, Tina (Brad) Burg, 2 stepsisters; Marie Millay (Warren), Barb Millay (John), 5 brothers; Jeff (Celia), Dan (Rhonda), Greg, Tony, and Todd. Further survivors include; father and mother in law; Sharon L and Bobby Cronin, lifelong friend; Dennis (Bonnie) Pomeroy, special friends; Michelle (Jessica) Kienbaum Richter, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rob is preceded in death by his grandparents; Joseph and Elsie Engel, Elmer and Mary Diedrich, brother; Joseph (Joey) Engel, stepfather; James H. Millay and father in law Robert H. Soucy.

A Memorial Mass will be 11:30 AM (TODAY) Thursday, November 21, 2019 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 500 W Marquette St. Appleton, with Fr. James Jugenheimer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, Appleton. Visitation will continue at the church Thursday morning at 9:00 AM until the 11:30 AM service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION in memory of Rob.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent