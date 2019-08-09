Services
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Robert A. "Bob" Gullickson


1950 - 2019
Robert A. "Bob" Gullickson Obituary
Robert "Bob" A. Gullickson, age 69, passed away peacefully, after a long and valiant fight with various health issues, on August 7, 2019 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Bob was born on February 19, 1950 in Neenah, WI to Clarence and Esther (nee Van Remortel) Gullickson. He enjoyed the time spent hunting with his dad and his brothers at the cabin in McCallister, WI. Bob also enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping with his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Bucks with his family and friends. Bob married Debbie (nee Paap) on August 2, 1980 at St. Patrick's Church in Menasha.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debbie; sons Kyle and Chris; siblings, Rick (Connie), Ron (Jackie), Don, and Mary (Mike) Jovanovich. He is further survived by 14 nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dan and sister-in-law Helen.

A Visitation will be at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3:00PM until 4:45PM with a Memorial Service following at 5:00PM.

A special thank you to the staff of The Kathy Hospice for their loving care.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 /

www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
postcrescent