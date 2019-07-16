Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Robert A. "Bob" Nytes


1941 - 2019
Robert A. "Bob" Nytes Obituary
Robert A. "Bob" Nytes

Appleton - Robert A. "Bob" Nytes, Appleton, age 78, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Kaukauna on May 14, 1941 to the late Aloys and Edith (Bruecker) Nytes. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Kaukauna High School and of U.W. Stevens Point. He loved seeing the country as an over the road truck driver. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and chewing the fat with his trucker friends. He was a huge Badgers fan and often mentioned that he'd like his ashes spread at Camp Randall. Bob cherished his lifelong friends and worked to keep in contact with them. He loved history and greatly enjoyed traveling to Europe.

Bob is survived by his son, Andy (Anja) Wellens, Seattle; siblings: Allen (Bernice) Nytes, Mackville; Jerry (Joan) Nytes, Kaukauna; John (Sandy) Nytes, Grand Chute; and Mary (Tom) Nettekoven, Kaukauna; and nieces and nephews: Sheila (Tony) Grossman, Karyn (John) Hendricks, Lynn (Mark) Schwalbach, Dan (Shelly) Nytes, Lisa (Joel) Janssen, Penni (Mark) Kramer, Laurie (Steve) Friday, Kathy (Mike Kaufman) Keirsch, Janine Nytes, and Tim Nettekoven. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his nephew, Chad Nettekoven.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Mark Ebben officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Bob's family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Hospice as well as the staff and residents at Appleton Retirement Center.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 16 to July 17, 2019
